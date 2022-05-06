Police identify victim of Huron Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have identified the 47-year-old victim of a homicide, who was killed Sunday (Nov. 29) afternoon.

Police say Lloyd McDonald was found deceased in his vehicle around 2:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Huron Street.

According to a news release from BRPD, McDonald sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

Police report that an investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.



