Police identify victim in Washington Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.
The incident was reported in the 5200 block of Washington Avenue near Bahm Street around 4:26 p.m. Authorities say 42-year-old-old Vernon Covington was shot by an unknown suspect after a verbal argument.
Covington died at the scene.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
