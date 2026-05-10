Police identify suspected driver after 2 injured in downtown Hammond shooting

HAMMOND — The suspected driver of a vehicle involved in a pursuit has been identified after two people were hurt and four were arrested following a shooting downtown Hammond on Tuesday night.

Hammond Police said that two people were injured after shots were fired into a crowd near North Cate Street around 11:57 p.m. An officer on the scene returned fire before the suspects drove away in a vehicle, leading to a pursuit that ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed, leaving one of the passengers injured.

Officers seized several guns from the crashed vehicle, with some being modified to function as fully automatic weapons.

Police arrested Cariwon Finley, 26, of Hammond; Atlavian Baldwin, 25, of Independence; Cordell Jackson, 21, of Independence; and Altrevia Byrd, 24, of Independence. They were all charged with principal to attempted second-degree homicide, as well as various drug and gun charges.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 25-year-old Damontrell Jackson of Independence, according to the Hammond Police Department.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.