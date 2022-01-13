Police identify man who tricked woman with dementia into withdrawing cash from bank

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man suspected of convincing a woman with Alzheimer's and dementia to pay him a large sum of money for work he didn't perform is now in custody.

Last month, Jacob Tom allegedly told the woman he'd performed work on her home and wanted to be paid—which police say is not true.

Officials also said Tom took the woman from her house to Regions Bank on S. Range Avenue so she could withdraw cash. He allegedly tried to have her take out $3,000 from her account, but suspicious bank employees refused and contacted authorities instead.

Police told WBRZ the woman was safe and not in any danger.

Authorities believed Tom fled Louisiana for New Jersey after the attempted scam. Police said his mother, Vicky Tom, was arrested in Alabama for hiding her son from law enforcement.

Tom turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 19.