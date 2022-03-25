Police identify man killed in deputy-involved shooting Friday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning.

According to state police, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the Richmond Place Subdivision in the 9900 block of Asheville Drive in Denham Springs.

Deputies encountered an armed subject at the home and shots were fired. According to a release, the subject was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The man, later identified as 43-year-old Jackey Sampson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police have taken over the investigation, as is common procedure in officer involved shootings. The sheriff's office says the deputy has been temporarily reassigned pending the completion of the investigation.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.