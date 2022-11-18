34°
Police identify man found shot to death on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a deadly shooting on Scenic Highway Tuesday.
The coroner's office was called to Scenic Highway between Airline Highway and Mengel Road just before noon. The Baton Rouge Police Department is also responding to the area.
Police identified the victim as Stafford Williams, 48, of Baton Rouge. Williams was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Photos from the scene showed police setting up a crime scene around the Triple B tire shop.
No other details about the shooting are available at this time.
