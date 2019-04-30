Police identify burglary suspect shot overnight

BATON ROUGE - A father in Baton Rouge who police said shot an intruder in his daughter's home said if he found himself in the same situation, he'd do the same thing all over again.

"It had to be me or him. So, it had to be him instead of me. I'm not going to get myself hurt in no kind of way," said Gerald Williams, who police said shot and wounded 19-year-old Bem Sampson after the teen broke into the home of Williams' daughter.

Williams said early Wednesday morning he was driving pass the house to check on it because his daughter and her family were on vacation. He said he noticed the air conditioning unit had been removed from the window, so he got out to check the inside of the house.

Williams said that's when he walked in on an intruder trying to make off with some of his daughter's belongings.

"I could hear some rambling and going on. So, when I opened the door... he looked like he had something in his hand. So, I didn't know if he had a pistol or not. I just opened fire," Williams told News 2.

Police said Sampson was hit in the shoulder and fled the scene. He was found a short time later about a block away from the home, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police later booked Sampson into the parish jail on charges of simple battery after the shooting. Investigators said Williams was not currently being charged with anything, and the case was still under investigation.