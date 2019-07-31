Police ID man murdered near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Police said Roderick Carolina, 34, was shot and killed inside his apartment Friday afternoon.

BRPD released Carolina's name about five hours after he was found dead two blocks from LSU. District Attorney Hillar Moore and numerous police officers swarmed the scene in the 2700 block of Alaska St.

Friends and family of Carolina say he was a man who kept to himself.

"He didn't bother nobody," said Skylar Hayes. "He went to work, came home. Whatever he did, he didn't bother nobody."

This year, Baton Rouge is on track to have fewer murders compared to last year. In 2013, there were 49 homicides inside city limits. Crime numbers from January to June of this year show there were 27 homicides inside city limits.

Friday's shooting happened in the 70802 area, which is the next area for the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination or BRAVE to tackle.

District Attorney Hillar Moore says he hopes the city will end the year on a good note.

"Our message is pretty simple; don't kill each other. It's pretty basic," he said. "These are all preventable, none of them should happen."