Police high speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision

PORT ALLEN - A vehicle pursuit by a state trooper ended in what appeared to be a head-on collision with a police unit Friday night. 

Around 9:30 p.m. troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. When driver refused to stop a high-speed pursuit began.

The crash happened at Avenue G and South River Road.

The pursuit ended after the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a trooper’s unit and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending. 

Check back for updates. 

