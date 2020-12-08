36°
Police high speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision
PORT ALLEN - A vehicle pursuit by a state trooper ended in what appeared to be a head-on collision with a police unit Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. When driver refused to stop a high-speed pursuit began.
The crash happened at Avenue G and South River Road.
The pursuit ended after the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a trooper’s unit and was taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
Check back for updates.
News
