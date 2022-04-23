Police have not released new information after 5-year-old shot mother Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - No new information has surfaced regarding a child shooting their mother early Thursday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to Ardendale Oaks on Lobdell Boulevard in response to a 5-year-old child and a mother. The mother, whose child shot her in the leg , was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, police can't say if the gun belonged to anyone in the house and if anyone will face charges.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says they haven't received a report from law enforcement.

Kelvin Wilson has been living in Ardendale Oaks for several years and says nothing like this has ever happened there.

"To show you how things have changed, it happened in my apartment complex, so you have to keep your guards up at all times," Wilson said.

Lucas Bernard is a firearm instructor at Firearms Range & Clothing in Baton Rouge and teaches free gun safety gun classes for kids.

"Really, there is no excuse. If you have children in your home, and you have firearms in your home, your guns need to be secured," Bernard said.