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Police: Hammond father dies days after allegedly being shot by 13-year-old son at school drop-off
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HAMMOND — A man who was allegedly shot by his teenage son outside a school earlier this week has died from his injuries on Saturday, the Hammond Police Department said.
The shooting happened Tuesday at the Tangipahoa Alternative Programs campus on Crystal Street. Police say the 13-year-old boy shot his father after refusing to get out of the car at the school's carpool line.
The teenager was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded to second-degree murder, police say.
After the shooting, the car sped forward and crashed into a nearby home. The father was hospitalized in critical condition.
A younger child, around 5 or 6 years old, was in the back seat during the shooting but was not hurt. No one inside the home was injured when the car entered the living room.
Police say the boy approached the school resource officer with a handgun after the shooting. The officer detained him at the scene.
The teenager is being held at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Center. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
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