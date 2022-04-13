83°
Police expect to make arrest soon after gunfight near Strawberry Festival
PONCHATOULA - Police have identified a potential suspect in a shootout that forced organizers to close the Strawberry Festival early Saturday night.
According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, two shooters exchanged gunfire around 9:30 p.m. roughly a block from the fairground where the event was held. Bullets struck the sides of buildings—including the police department—and a vehicle.
Police found over a dozen bullet casings from two 9-millimeter pistols.
The festival was shut down about an hour early Saturday night because of the gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they have identified a "person of interest" and expect to make an arrest in the coming days.
