Police expect to make arrest soon after gunfight near Strawberry Festival

PONCHATOULA - Police have identified a potential suspect in a shootout that forced organizers to close the Strawberry Festival early Saturday night.  

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, two shooters exchanged gunfire around 9:30 p.m. roughly a block from the fairground where the event was held.  Bullets struck the sides of buildings—including the police department—and a vehicle.

Police found over a dozen bullet casings from two 9-millimeter pistols. 

The festival was shut down about an hour early Saturday night because of the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they have identified a "person of interest" and expect to make an arrest in the coming days. 

Monday, April 11 2022

