Police blockade neighborhood off Highland Road amid standoff at motel

BATON ROUGE - Police blocked off a portion of a neighborhood near Highland Road after a wanted suspect barricaded herself inside a motel with her son for hours Tuesday morning.

A large police response was first reported around 7:30 a.m. at a motel on Thomas Delpit Drive near the corner of Alice Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fugitive task force with Louisiana State Police was looking for a suspect from Kansas who was wanted on aggravated battery charges. That person, a 34-year-old woman, was with her 10-year-old son and refused to surrender to law enforcement, police said.

Officers eventually breached the door just before 11 a.m. and took the woman into custody. Her son was unharmed and was placed in protective custody.

The Department of Child and Family Services sent the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

DCFS was called upon today to assist in ensuring the safety of a child whose mother was being arrested here in Baton Rouge on a violence-related charge pending in another state. The Department has since received custody of the child. We want to thank our staff for their enduring courage and commitment, including those who were there on the scene today with first responders to bring this child to safety.

This is a developing story.