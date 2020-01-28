Police arrest suspect in trucker's random slaying

BATON ROUGE – A teenager on the verge of being an adult seemed to have been headed deep down a dark road of crime when he was arrested for the random slaying of an out-of-town truck driver.

Police announced late Wednesday, Landry Carter, 18, was arrested in connection with the death of Keith Odom earlier in the week. Odom, from Tennessee, was murdered in a robbery while he was with his 18-wheeler in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard.

Odom's shooting death around 8 o'clock Monday morning startled the community – not just casting a black eye on the city due to the gruesome killing of a visitor but also for its apparent random nature.

In announcing the arrest, police also revealed Carter was being fingered as the person who robbed dollar stores across Baton Rouge in June and July.

Carter Landry, 18, was arrested in connection with the case.

For all offenses, police said, Carter was facing murder and four counts of armed robbery charges. He was being held with no bond on the murder charge,WBRZ learned Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, Interim Police Chief Johnny Dunnam said officers were focused on solving the crime.

"I want to make sure the public is aware that our officers are doing everything they can to stem this recent uptick in violence we've had," Interim Chief Jonny Dunnam said. "I want the public to understand that officers should contact them, should find out what's going on in their communities and that they are receptive to that information."

Police are hoping to send a message to violent criminals: Their lawless attitudes are in the cross hairs.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is organizing to better combat a perceived increase in crime this summer.

"On Friday's when we have double shifts, we have extra officers pulled from each of the districts from those shifts to be placed on a proactive squad, headed up by Sgt Blacknell and those officers on Fridays in particular will go out and be in the areas where violent crime has occurred,” Dunnam said.

It's unfortunate timing, though, as nothing prevented the senseless attack on an innocent visitor to the city. A city, Odom's family and friends will now always associate with bloodshed.

"He was family," a friend and associate, Joshua Johnson said. "He was a great guy and a very good driver. When I heard about it, it tore me up."

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz