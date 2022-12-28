Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman walking along Pete's Highway and raped her in a nearby wooded area earlier in December.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.

The victim told police the suspect, later identified as Devin Brazile, walked her to a wooded area, possibly near Gray's Creek or Pete's Highway, with a mattress on the ground where he allegedly raped her.

Police were able to collect DNA samples that led to Brazile's arrest on Dec. 26.

Brazile was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and second-degree battery.

He will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Brazile is a convicted felon with arrests dating back to 2008. He’s been arrested in Ouachita, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

Court records indicate his most recent arrest in East Baton Rouge was in 2014 on drug charges.

He also had a simple robbery conviction in East Baton Rouge in 2010.