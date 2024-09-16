Police arrest 16-year-old drug dealer, seize stockpile of guns after College Drive bust

BATON ROUGE - Police caught a 16-year-old in possession of nearly a dozen guns and a supply of illegal drugs after officers were tipped off the teen was selling narcotics on College Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers confronted the teen Thursday after getting a tip that someone was selling drugs outside a gas station at the corner of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. When they found the juvenile, he was in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a gun.

After his arrest, police searched the teen's home and found 11 more guns and even more drugs, including over nine grams of heroin, 14 grams of meth, nine grams of marijuana and 43 suboxone tablets.

The teen, who was not identified due to his age, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.