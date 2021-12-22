39°
Police: 16-year-old shot man to death, left another wounded after fight in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A teenager allegedly shot two people after an argument Tuesday night, leaving one of the victims dead. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house on Linwood Street. A 16-year-old allegedly shot both victims after the confrontation turned physical.

The person killed was identified as Kendrick Gibson, 29. 

The teen was booked into juvenile jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of a weapon. 

