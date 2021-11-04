Polar bears playing

SALT LAKE CITY-Two female bears got the chance to play together for the first time in their exhibit on Monday.

Polar bears Nora and Hope live at the Utah Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City. The bears arrived at the zoo in November.

According to the zoo, Nora was born at Columbus Zoo in November 2015. After a few zoo transfers, she was placed at the Utah zoo. Hope was born in December of 2015 at the Toledo Zoo.

The Utah zoo felt the two bears would get along since they are similar in age and both share "the same youthful energy."

The polar bears are among Hogle Zoo's Big 6 Conservation Species, six species receiving the focus of the zoo's conservation efforts.