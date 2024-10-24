61°
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
POINTE COUPEE — In Pointe Coupee, kids aren't the only ones dressing up for Halloween.
The Pointe Coupee 4-H Club is hosting a pet show costume contest on Tuesday for 4th through 8th graders and their furry — and scaly — friends.
The event welcomes dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, rodents, fish and reptiles. Only one animal is allowed to compete per person, per division, the club said in a flyer on their Facebook.
Dogs must be on a leash and other animals must be in carriers.
While registration for the event has passed, the show will start at 6 p.m. with check-in from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
