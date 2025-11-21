69°
'Poinsettias and Prosecco' held by LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens are welcoming the holidays with their "Poinsettias and Prosecco" event on Wednesday night.
Several people walked through the Windrush Gardens to enjoy live music alongside food, drinks and desserts around Baton Rouge. There was also an early look at the Louisiana Light.
