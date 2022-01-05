PMAC burglar captured near LSU

59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing the LSU PMAC just hours before the Tigers' big SEC matchup with Kentucky.

An LSU spokesperson said the man, identified as Sean Green, made it into the "locker room areas" sometime before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Green allegedly stole clothes and an iPhone from the stadium.

LSU police apprehended Green blocks away from the campus in the area of Alaska Street.

The break-in happened hours before #21 LSU is set to take on the #16 Kentucky Wildcats. That game tips off at 6 p.m. in the PMAC. 

1 day ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Tuesday, January 04, 2022 3:45:00 PM CST January 04, 2022

