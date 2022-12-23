Plaquemine burger joint offering free meals to truckers

PLAQUEMINE - The Twisted Burger is looking more like a truck stop than fast food restaurant, where truckers will be offered meals for free.

Dick Steele is the person behind the campaign to feed truck drivers, who have been working through the coronavirus crisis, keeping the country supplied.

Steele teamed up with the owner of Twisted Burgers to help provide the meals.

"We are going to keep on doing what we need to be doing who are working hard trying to make sure our nation stays great," Restaurant owner David McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin and his wife are cooking the food in addition to serving their drive -thru customers. They cost of the meals come from their own pockets and hope other merchants and businesses step up and help out.

So far, only one business in the area has come forward, with a donation.

Organizers are hoping to continue handing out these free meals until the pandemic is over. They ask that truckers call Twisted Burgers before stopping by.