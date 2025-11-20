Plans for West Baton Rouge parish drainage, library system after millage votes pass

PORT ALLEN -- In West Baton Rouge Parish, all four parish-wide items on the November ballot passed on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Two of those ballot items had previously failed during the March 29 election earlier this year. Those were tax rate renewals for drainage and the parish library.

The drainage tax renewal rate is 7.2 mills for 10 years. With its passage, the parish drainage department says its approach will not change, and that it will also allow it to take on some additional projects that were banking on the millage passing.

"Things like on the northern end of the parish, the second phase of the Bayou Stumpy project, things like the Cline ditch on the northern part of our parish," WBR Parish President Jason Manola said.

The Bayou Stumpy project aims to clean out, widen, and deepen 1.5 miles of Bayou Stumpy. Additionally, the parish is conducting two studies on the south side of West Baton Rouge.

"From basically St. Francis Street in Brusly, from the levee all the way to the parish line at the end of Addis, Iberville line. Just looking at what we can do to prevent some of the water that's going directly to the Cooley Canal," Manola said.

When those studies are complete, a list of proposed improvements will be presented to the parish. The millage passing provides the funding needed to make those happen. Manola expects to have a draft of it within the next couple of weeks.

Voters also approved the 4.1 mill renewal for the parish library system.

Library executive director Tamie Martin says that in the lead-up to the failed vote in March, the library was too comfortable in believing it would pass.

"This time, we made sure that we put a bookmark in every book. We put signs out, and I also went to campaign in conjunction with the school superintendent and the parish president," Martin said.

With continued funding secured, the library plans to expand outreach and delivery services.

Martin says that they're also considering building a third library branch.

"Exploring, expanding on the north side of the parish out around Erwinville, Bueche. Those people experience significant barriers to accessing the Library. They don't have the high-speed internet that we have," Martin said.

The library system had plans to build out there back in 2021, but the bids came in over budget.

Parish residents at the library on Tuesday were happy to see the library continue its future.

"It's a great place for stay-at-home moms, home-schooled kids, and for them to interact with other kids. My godchild, she literally asks to come to the library every day and play with her friends," Resident Melissa Doucet said.