Pit Stop Rescue Adoption and Fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking for a four-legged companion, the Pit Stop Rescue is giving you an opportunity to adopt your next pet. Director/President Kristen Lizana, Kimmie Carmouche and their friend Alex visited us on 2une In this morning with all the details.

"We're a foster organization, which means all our dogs are currently in foster homes," Lizana told News 2's Kylie Dixon. "We get them trained and rehabilitated from any situation they might have been."

All dogs in the program are pit bulls and have been vaccinated, spade and neutered, micro-chipped and heart worm negative.

The adoption and fundraising event is Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. At the Neighborhood Pet Market (15168 Airline Hwy.) in Baton Rouge. Jambalaya and Pastalaya plate lunches will be sold for $5.00/plate, with the proceeds helping pay for some of Pit Stop Rescue's vet bills.

Some of the rescues will be on hand for those looking to adopt, and you can also learn more about how to become a foster family while Pit Stop Rescue finds the pooches a permanent home.

For more information on The Pit Stop Rescue, visit their website or Facebook page or watch our interview from this morning.