Pipeline expansion to feed Iberville Parish industry

PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Parish Water Works is replacing an 18 mile pipeline so heavy industry can expand. The project will double the size of a current pipeline and raise two water towers several feet in District #3.



The Department of Health and Hospitals awarded Iberville Parish an $8 million loan for the expansion. $1.1 million of the loan will be forgiven once the project is complete.



Project leaders estimate the heavy industry along the Mississippi River consumes 20% of the system's drinking water. They say the project is necessary for continued industrial growth and job expansion.



"It's supposed to provide sufficient capacity for the next 20 years," said Thomas David with Pan-American Engineering.



Officials say customers will not see a rate hike and they expect a limited number of water outages and traffic delays during the work.



Most of the work will occur in rural areas around Plaquemine. The project is scheduled for completion in mid 2017.