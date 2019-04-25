Piece of Baton Rouge history in danger of being demolished

BATON ROUGE- A home on Country Club Dr in the Westdale neighborhood may not look like much to the average person, but it's actually a piece of Baton Rouge history.

Built by Wahl Snyder in 1956, the Crawford home is named for architect Hamilton Crawford. Although he did not design it himself, he has designed hundreds of mid-century modern homes in and around the city.

"This is a perfect example of the detail of the craftsmanship and the detail and the care that went into this home," said Preserve Louisiana executive director Fairleigh Jackson.

And it could all be gone soon.

"I called the company recently--was told they're going to bulldoze it down the middle," said Jackson.

Mary Singleton grew up here.

"When you live inside a work of art it changes you. I'm actually an artist today because I believe what my parents surrounded me with growing up," said Singleton.

Her parents recently sold the home to a young couple.

"It was sold because a man knocked on our door one day and claimed that he loved the house as much as my mom and dad did and as much as I do. Claimed that he wanted to live here with his wife. This was going to be their personal home, and they were going to put their life savings into it. They had everything on the line is what they told us," she said.

But according to the Singletons, it was all a lie.

"Unfortunately, as soon as the Singleton's left the title company the new owners turned around and sold it to a development company," said Jackson.

Now the development company wants to knock it down and make four new lots.

But there is still a chance to save the piece of Baton Rouge history.

"What we're asking is for a special emergency meeting with the historic preservation commission to list this as a historical landmark," said Jackson.

The Singletons are hoping to get enough community support to get it done.

"I want to see the house preserved. I want someone to come in and fix the things that need to be fixed, but ultimately preserve the history and preserve what this house means to our community," said Mary.

To sign the petition to help get the home on the historical landmark register, and learn more about the Crawford home click here: