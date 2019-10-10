Phony massage therapist accused of sexual battery locked in standoff with Baton Rouge police

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a fake massage therapist after he got into a standoff with police Thursday afternoon.

A heavy police presence was first reported on Amarillo Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police confirmed to WBRZ that the suspect is Roderick Birks, who's accused of sexual battery at the Massage Emporium near downtown. An arrest warrant was signed for Birks Wednesday in connection with that incident.

The victim told police she made a last-minute appointment at the business in March because of leg pain. During the appointment, she claims Birks fondled her genitalia and then grabbed her breast after she pulled away from him.

While investigating the encounter, police said it was discovered that Birks was using a forged license from the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy.

Birks was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m.. He will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.