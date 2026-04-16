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Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Sade, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan get into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
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NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Queen Latifah, Oasis, Sade and Joy Division/New Order are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
First-time nominees Wu-Tang Clan and the late Luther Vandross will also join them.
The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
A TV presentation will air in December.
Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before being eligible. This year’s inductees include Queen Latifah, Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti, among others, under special committee categories.
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NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Queen Latifah, Oasis, Sade and Joy Division/New Order are set... More >>
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