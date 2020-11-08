Phase 3 order remains until after Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced he is extending the state's current phase 3 order into next month.

During a news conference Thursday, the governor announced the current order and its restrictions will carry over another four weeks, until Dec. 4. The current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, was set to expire Friday.

The state's mask mandate will also remain in effect.

Under the current order, many capital-area parishes have been able to reopen bars. However, most businesses still face a number of restrictions.

You can find a full breakdown of phase 3 guidelines here.