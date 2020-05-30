Phase 2 decision expected June 1

BATON ROUGE - As of Thursday morning, state health officials report that an estimated total of 28,700 Louisiana residents have recovered from novel coronavirus and with the encouragement of statistics like this, state leaders are considering when Louisiana can enter Phase 2 of the gradual reopening process.

During his Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Governor John Bel Edwards said Louisiana is tracking well, but cautioned that data is still being analyzed and regional data must be taken into consideration before an official decision as to when Phase 2 begins can be made.

The Governor expects to receive a recommendation from the Dept. of Health over the weekend.

Phase 1 is currently scheduled to last until June 5, unless extended by the governor.

Governor Edwards is expected to make a decision on when Louisiana can enter Phase 2 by Monday, June 1.

Should the state move into Phase 2, the process is expected to adhere to guidance issued by the White House.