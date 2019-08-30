Person who fatally crashed into Zachary school bus was driving stolen truck, deputies say

UPDATE: The person killed has been identified as 36-year-old Dustin Adams.

*****

ZACHARY - Emergency crews responded a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 19.

The wreck was reported around 2 p.m. on Zachary-Slaughter at Hillcrest Drive. A small truck and a school bus were reportedly involved. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police Chief David McDavid confirmed the driver of the truck was killed after the vehicles collided head-on. Authorities say the truck was reported stolen.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

There's still no word on what exactly caused the crash.