Person killed after vehicle careened off bridge along Central Thruway

BATON ROUGE - A suspected burglar died while fleeing sheriff's deputies after his vehicle went off-road and ended up beneath a bridge.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Dylan Breard, 27, was involved in several burglaries in the capital area. Deputies first began following his vehicle early Monday morning from a business on O'Neal Lane that had just been burglarized, according to the sheriff's office. 

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies said Breard was driving down Central Thruway, and reportedly turned off his lights in an effort to evade law enforcement. Breard then went into the grass, overcorrected and ended up driving across both sides of the roadway before going off-road again. The car traveled down an embankment and ended up beneath the bridge, where it struck a concrete pillar. 

Breard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was partially shut down while authorities responded to the crash Monday morning. 

