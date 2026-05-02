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Person injured after being hit by vehicle on N. Ardenwood Drive

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BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on North Ardenwood Drive, emergency officials said.

The crash happened at North Ardenwood Drive and Blueberry Street. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This comes after another person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle on North Foster Drive.

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Person injured after being hit by vehicle...
Person injured after being hit by vehicle on North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on North Ardenwood... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 Thursday, April 30, 2026 8:56:00 PM CDT April 30, 2026

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