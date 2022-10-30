Person hit by car near Tigerland late Thursday

56°
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus.

Police said Daniel Eme, 21, was reportedly trying to walk across Nicholson Drive when an oncoming car struck him. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured in the crash, according to police.

