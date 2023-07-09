85°
Person found shot inside car on Terrace Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting near I-10 Friday evening.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and 14th Street. One person was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told WBRZ that the victim lived nearby and was trying to make it home after he was shot. Video showed police checking a car at the scene as the victim was taken away via an ambulance.
This is a developing story.
