88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Perkins Rowe entrance on Bluebonnet Boulevard closed starting Tuesday as crews repair water line

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — One of the main entrances to Perkins Rowe will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday as crews repair one of the shopping center's water lines. 

The intersection of Park Rowe Avenue and Bluebonnet Boulevard will be closed for emergency repairs. 

Perkins Rowe officials said they do not know how long the closure will last. 

News
Perkins Rowe entrance on Bluebonnet Boulevard closed...
Perkins Rowe entrance on Bluebonnet Boulevard closed starting Tuesday as crews repair water line
BATON ROUGE — One of the main entrances to Perkins Rowe will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday as crews repair... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 Monday, April 27, 2026 11:54:00 AM CDT April 27, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days