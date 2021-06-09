89°
Perkins Road remains closed due to downed power lines

UPDATE:  All lanes are open on Perkins Road in both directions between Pecue Lane and Highland Road. Congestion is minimal.

BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is still closed due to downed power lines between Pecue Lane and Highland Road.

The incident happened at 9:30 this morning. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. No outages were reported in the area.

Perkins Road open after downed power lines...
Perkins Road open after downed power lines cause hours-long closure
UPDATE: All lanes are open on Perkins Road in both directions between Pecue Lane and Highland Road. Congestion is minimal.
2 years ago Monday, July 23 2018

