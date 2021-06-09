89°
Perkins Road remains closed due to downed power lines
UPDATE: All lanes are open on Perkins Road in both directions between Pecue Lane and Highland Road. Congestion is minimal.
BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is still closed due to downed power lines between Pecue Lane and Highland Road.
The incident happened at 9:30 this morning. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. No outages were reported in the area.
LA 427 (Perkins Road) remains closed to traffic in both directions between Pecue Lane and Highland Road due to downed power lines. Use an alternate route— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 23, 2018
