People seen breaking door, entering Livingston business may be connected to similar burglary

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are seeking three people caught on camera breaking into a Livingston Parish business who may be connected to a similar burglary.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, while detectives were investigating a burglary at an ATV Zone in Roseland, a separate law enforcement agency sent them footage of three people breaking into a Livingston Parish business. 

TPSO officials believe the burglaries may be connected. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tangipahoa's anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.

People seen breaking door, entering Livingston business...
People seen breaking door, entering Livingston business may be connected to similar burglary
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are seeking three people caught on camera breaking into a Livingston Parish business who may be... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Thursday, April 27, 2023 9:49:00 AM CDT April 27, 2023

