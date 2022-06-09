87°
Latest Weather Blog
People living on South Blvd to get relief from bumpy roads
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to consider law banning homelessness, prohibits camping in public areas
-
Acadian Ambulance covering tuition for Monroe National EMS Academy class
-
Employers face worker shortage while unemployment is at all-time low
-
Baton Rouge police homicide solve rate at 54 percent for 2022, not...
-
East Baton Rouge Parish trying to clear waterways quickly to help flooding...