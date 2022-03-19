People gather outside Triple S convenience store one week after Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE - People have been gathering outside of the Triple S convenience store since the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Folks are okay with protesters, however they do not want protest to be loud and late into the night.

Charlie King is offering free hair cuts outside of the store during the day. His barber's chair is set in the same spot where Sterling sold CD’s.

Alton Sterling was a real good friend of mind. I used to cut his hair too so, I just had to give back,” King said.

The store has been gathering spot for residents ever since Sterling was killed by police one week ago.

Hundreds come here every night.

A make shift memorial of Sterling has been erected and free bottled water is given away to the people who come by.

However, nearby residents are getting upset with gatherings at the store. They say the large crowds and noise are becoming very disturbing.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, lives close to the store and says the gatherings go on late into the night and are too loud.

"It's just noisy. They had a band over there one night and they don't know when to go home,” she said.

She also says the cops used to stop at the store all the time. She hasn't seen any since the shooting,

"I haven't seen one, but when the store was open, I used to see them over there and they used to buy tapes from Alton also,” she said.