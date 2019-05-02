People frustrated with intersection

BATON ROUGE - The intersection at Burbank and E. Boyd has some people scared for their safety and the safety of others.

A wreck at that intersection yesterday

"It is a matter of life and death. If you saw the car from yesterday and there had been somebody sitting in the right front passenger seat, there would have been severe bodily injury done to that person," said Miki Kotevski, who lives nearby.

People in the area told News 2 they can hear crashes almost on a daily basis. They want the Department of Transportation and Development to put the stop lights that used to be at the intersection back where they were.

DOTD said it removed the lights and replaced them with stop signs so that the area could be safer. But some drivers aren't convinced.

"It's never been worse than it has been these last couple weeks. It's just been terrible," said Joy Wills, who also lives by the intersection.

DOTD says it's monitoring crashes as they happen.