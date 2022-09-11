Pennington Biomedical: Caregiving for an Individual with Dementia

BATON ROUGE- Alzheimer's is a disease that can't be prevented, cured or slowed down. But, while scientists continue to learn more about the heart-breaking illness, there are things we can do to make its victims as comfortable as possible.



Dr. Jeff Keller from Pennington Biomedical's Institute for Dementia Research and Prevention stopped by 2une In Wednesday morning to talk more about classes for those who want to learn about caring for people suffering from dementia.



Over the past few years the number of people suffering from dementia has exploded and unfortunately many caregivers have not been properly educated on their patients or the effects of their condition.



Pennington Biomedical is offering a course that will provide structured lectures and hands-on experience to make sure students learn as much as possible on the situation they're dealing with, whatever it may be (Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, etc.)



Caregiving classes will be offered from September 15th - October 20th. Classes take place from 5 PM - 6:30 PM at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. You can find out more information and register for the classes at the Pennington Biomedical website.