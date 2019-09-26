69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker's office at the Capitol saying "no one is above the law."

The move puts the Democratic speaker's stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president "must be held accountable."

Dr. Bill Cassidy was among the first local representatives to respond the announcement. 

“Democrats have called for impeachment since President Trump won the election. The Mueller investigation went nowhere, so they’re trying something new. President Trump said he will release the transcript of the call with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the readout will speak for itself. In the meantime, I hope they focus on passing legislation that will raise military pay, stop surprise medical billing and other issues important to the well-being of Americans,” Cassidy said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Congressman tweeted his own response, calling the move "pathetic and disgraceful."  

Congressman Clay Higgins issued the following statement:

“Democrats and their socialist elitist allies in the mainstream media are barreling toward impeachment with no facts and zero evidence to support Constitutionally impeachable behavior. Their probable cause is solely a burning hatred for President Trump. They lost badly on the fake Russia conspiracy, but here we are again with yet another witch hunt. The Ukraine conspiracy. They won’t even wait 24 hours for the transcript of the dastardly telephone call to be released. Just like the $30 million, 22-month-long Mueller probe, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are wasting the American peoples’ time and money. If their outrage was genuine, Democrats would be pressing for a full investigation into Joe Biden, who publicly bragged about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to protect his son, and to determine exactly what PC was presented by the Obama administration which led the failed attempt to push the 2016 Presidential election to Hillary Clinton.”

Tuesday, September 24 2019

