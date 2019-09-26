Latest Weather Blog
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
Related Story
WASHINGTON (AP) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker's office at the Capitol saying "no one is above the law."
The move puts the Democratic speaker's stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.
Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.
Pelosi says the president "must be held accountable."
Dr. Bill Cassidy was among the first local representatives to respond the announcement.
“Democrats have called for impeachment since President Trump won the election. The Mueller investigation went nowhere, so they’re trying something new. President Trump said he will release the transcript of the call with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the readout will speak for itself. In the meantime, I hope they focus on passing legislation that will raise military pay, stop surprise medical billing and other issues important to the well-being of Americans,” Cassidy said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Congressman tweeted his own response, calling the move "pathetic and disgraceful."
Speaker Pelosi is reckless and wrong to call for the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump based on unconfirmed, secondhand accusations. The American people deserve better than this pathetic and disgraceful witch hunt.— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 24, 2019
My full statement ↓ pic.twitter.com/6zMgLM2pSq
Congressman Clay Higgins issued the following statement:
“Democrats and their socialist elitist allies in the mainstream media are barreling toward impeachment with no facts and zero evidence to support Constitutionally impeachable behavior. Their probable cause is solely a burning hatred for President Trump. They lost badly on the fake Russia conspiracy, but here we are again with yet another witch hunt. The Ukraine conspiracy. They won’t even wait 24 hours for the transcript of the dastardly telephone call to be released. Just like the $30 million, 22-month-long Mueller probe, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are wasting the American peoples’ time and money. If their outrage was genuine, Democrats would be pressing for a full investigation into Joe Biden, who publicly bragged about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to protect his son, and to determine exactly what PC was presented by the Obama administration which led the failed attempt to push the 2016 Presidential election to Hillary Clinton.”
.@JohnBelforLA's party has been working to impeach the President on phony and baseless charges since the day he was elected. I’ve been proud to work with President Trump these past three years, and I will continue to stand behind him as he Keeps America Great.#lagov #Doc4Gov https://t.co/fPL1By7XaU— Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) September 24, 2019
The Speaker’s announcement today is hardly newsworthy. All I heard the Speaker say today was that the impeachment investigation continues. Chairman Nadler hasn’t been playing Candy Crush for the last year; he’s been conducting an investigation for months. pic.twitter.com/rdqHTbGDfR— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 24, 2019
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
-
Two people transported after being hit in separate overnight crashes
-
Dredging efforts to continue on south side of False River after minor...
-
EBR installing cameras to curb illegal dumping
-
Baton Rouge inches closer to stormwater management plan
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese