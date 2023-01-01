Pecue Lane interchange another step closer to happening

BATON ROUGE - The third and final public comment meeting for the proposed Pecue Lane and I-10 interchange attracted dozens of people Thursday night.

An environmental assessment of the area has been completed and is now up for approval to move the project into the next stage.

There are three Green Light Plan project options for the area, which include multiple through and turn lanes on Pecue Lane, an entrance ramp and exit ramp on I-10 and replacing the Pecue Lane/Wards Creek Bridge. A connection from Pecue Lane to Rieger Road, which is the frontage road to Siegen, is also included.

One project idea leading the pack is the Diverging Diamond Interchange, or DDI. The proposal requires drivers to move to the opposite side of the road while passing the Interstate interchange.

"It's cost effective, least impactive and the most traffic efficient," said project manager Kerry Oriol.

The project would affect about 50 property owners and three homeowners.

"One of the plans ... is going to come right on top of the house. If they expand that, I mean, we have to have somewhere to go," said Cynthia Woodard, who has lived in her home off Pecue lane for 52 years. Other residents living along Pecue Lane are looking forward to the final product.

"I've always been in favor of it," said Douglas Burket. "I believe once the construction is complete it will only improve our property values."

The total cost of the project is estimated about $58 million and would use federal, state and local dollars.

Project developers say if all goes smoothly, the initial stages of the project will begin May 2017.