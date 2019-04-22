Pay for play?

BATON ROUGE - Coach Les Miles seems to be all for sweeping changes in top-tier college athletic conferences.

""I think it's imperative," he said. "I think there's an equity issue."

Thursday, the NCAA board of directors voted to restructure how schools and conferences govern themselves, prompting big changes for the way the SEC, Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, and ACC make decisions.

If the vote stands, 65 schools will have a different set of rules than the rest.

The NCAA proposal eyeballs ten areas in which these top conferences can use their own resources to "enhance the well-being of student athletes."

Some of the enhancements could include money for extra things like food and entertainment. The price could range anywhere from $2,000-$5,000. It could allow schools to pay for athlete's families to attend postseason games and lifting bans on athletes talking to agents when it comes time to advance their pro careers.

"It's a quality decision to allow like teams to be governed by like roles," said Miles.

Many rules still remain in place. Those include transfer rules, the postseason schedule and signing day.

"They're using their names, they're franchising off of them, and they're just being left out of the loop," said Dex Lee, talking about the players.

This proposal could take effect Oct. 1, or could be overridden in the next 60 days.