Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
Notre Dame baseball continues its magical out in Omaha on Friday, the first appearance at the College World Series since 2002. Twenty years ago, former LSU coach Paul Mainieri was manning the helm of the Irish in Omaha. He sat down with WBRZ's Matt Trent to talk about that run and this current Fighting Irish squad.
