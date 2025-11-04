67°
Patterson Police Officer Douglas Perry passes away after battle with illness
PATTERSON - Patterson Police Officer Douglas "Doug" Perry passed away on Sunday after a months-long battle with an illness.
Chief Garrett Grogan said that Officer Perry had to step away from active duty due to an undisclosed ailment. While at home, he fell very ill and passed away in a hospital.
"Please keep his family in your prayers," the department asked.
Perry worked at the Patterson Police Department for four years.
