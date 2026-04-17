Patterson man arrested for allegedly having child sexual abuse material

PATTERSON — A Patterson man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges earlier this week has been charged with several more counts of child sexual abuse material possession, as well as the sexual abuse of an animal, St. Mary Parish deputies said.

Henry Manuel Rabelo, 42, was arrested on Monday after deputies raided his home and found child sexual abuse material. He was initially charged with 24 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

However, deputies later found additional files that led to another 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Rabelo was charged with the additional counts on Thursday.