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Patient flown to hospital in critical condition following crash involving dump truck in Livingston Parish

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WALKER — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash involving a dump truck on La. 447 and Genre Drive. 

According to the sheriff's office, first responders are currently on the scene.  A patient was flown by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition. 

All lanes are currently shut down. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes. 

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Patient flown to hospital in critical condition...
Patient flown to hospital in critical condition following crash involving dump truck in Livingston Parish
WALKER — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash involving a dump truck on La. 447 and... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 Monday, April 27, 2026 2:16:00 PM CDT April 27, 2026

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