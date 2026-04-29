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Patient flown to hospital in critical condition following crash involving dump truck in Livingston Parish
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WALKER — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash involving a dump truck on La. 447 and Genre Drive.
According to the sheriff's office, first responders are currently on the scene. A patient was flown by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.
All lanes are currently shut down. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.
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Patient flown to hospital in critical condition following crash involving dump truck in Livingston Parish
WALKER — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash involving a dump truck on La. 447 and... More >>
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