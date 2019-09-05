Latest Weather Blog
Pat's Coats for Kids distribution day: 6:30 AM
BATON ROUGE- Friday is distribution day for this year's Pat's Coats for Kids. This year's coat drive helped bring in thousands of jackets for children in Baton Rouge as we get into the coldest part of the year.
Pat's Coats for Kids is an annual event that helps keep the children in our area warm during the winter months. Coats were donated throughout October and November leading up to Friday's distribution day where children and parents can come pick up the donated jackets.
The program supports schools in nearby parishes, including Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, as well as Charter Schools of Baton Rouge.
For the past 26 years, Pat's Coats for Kids and the Baton Rouge community have distributed distributed more than 210,000 coats to students around the city.
Pat's Coats for Kids is sponsored by Coldwell Banker One, EMR Recycling, The Baton Rouge Clinic and Neighbors Federal Credit Union.
